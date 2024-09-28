Diddy discusses party invitations to Prince William and Prince Harry in resurfaced interview

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recent sex parties, referred to as Freak Offs, have unearthed names of several A-listed celebrities who attended or were invited to them. Diddy claimed the invite list also included names of several royals like Prince William and Prince Harry. In a resurfaced video, Diddy revealed the slapstick excuse for not inviting the royal brothers to his infamous parties anymore, where people were allegedly drugged and forced to have sex. Diddy’s controversial sex parties, dubbed Freak Offs, reportedly involved numerous celebrities, including Princes William and Harry. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File,REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Diddy reveals excuse behind not inviting Prince Harry and Prince William

During an episode of The Graham Norton Show, Diddy mentioned that he invited the two princes to his party. When Norton asked, “I read that you want to get Prince William and Prince Harry to the Diddy party?” The bad Boy Records owner replied with “Not anymore” as Prince William had recently married Kate Middleton at the time. The host joked, “Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us. Trust me, they’re off the list.”

However, Diddy added, “But before, when [William and Harry] were young bucks they were getting up to trouble themselves. So I was like, ‘Hey, why don’t you come out and hang with me’,” as reported by the Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Prince William and Prince Harry first met the now-disgraced mogul when he performed at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in 2007. Prince Harry had picked Diddy himself to perform at the concert, as he revealed in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry mentioned in Diddy’s lawsuit

A $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, filed by producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones in February, also mentions Prince Harry’s name. The lawsuit accused P. Diddy of sexual misconduct, grooming, and sex trafficking. It also stated that his association with royal members such as Prince Harry gave the hip-hop mogul more “legitimacy”. However, it did not directly accuse the Duke of Sussex of anything in the lawsuit.