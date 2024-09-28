Kim Porter's ex demands to halt controversial memoir amid Diddy probe

The ex-boyfriend of the late Kim Porter, AI B. Sure!, sent a cease and desist order to Amazon and the publisher of a questionable book that claims to be her memoir. The book contains claims that both AIB Sure! and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had a relationship with Porter and the former wants to restrict the book’s sale. The book was self-published under the pseudonym Jamal T. Millwood, which some conspiracy theorists believed is related to deceased rapper Tupac Shakur. AI B. Sure! has sent a cease and desist order to Amazon and the publisher of a controversial book claiming to be Kim Porter's memoir.(@officialalbsure/Instagram)

AI B. Sure! sends cease and desist

According to Rolling Stone, Todd Christopher Guzze is the author of the book ‘Kim’s Lost Words.’ He is an“investigative producer, author, and journalist” who boasts that he has investigated controversies like JonBenét Ramsey, the Zodiac Killer, and Kurt Cobain’s death.

Sure!’s lawyer, Robert J. Hantman, sent a cease and desist order to Amazon's Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy on Friday. In the letter, Porter’s ex-boyfriend claimed that he had been “defamed by false and malicious statements published” and wanted the sales halted as soon as possible. It also stated, “Should you fail to comply with these demands within ten days, we will have no alternative but to pursue all legal remedies available, including filing a lawsuit for defamation,” as reported by Page Six.

The book, which currently holds the position of a best-seller on Amazon, “falsely portrays Mr Brown as engaging in fabricated sexual conduct, particularly with Sean Combs and the mother of his son, Quincy,” as claimed in the letter. Moreover, it adds, “By misrepresenting his personal life and fabricating serious, false accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour, these defamatory claims have caused significant damage to Mr Brown’s reputation.” Sure! told the media outlet, “The part with me, I have nothing to do with any activity of that nature,” he says. “It’s the most disgusting, heinous lie I have ever heard of in my life.” The letter demanded a public apology which “must be clear, unequivocal, and widely circulated.”

Hantman told the media outlet, “Amazon should be held to a higher standard,” and, “as if a fake memoir is not enough, it is shocking that Jeff Bezos’ Amazon would distribute it without any investigation of its validity or accuracy.”

He also shared an extended post on Instagram calling the book "fake" and urging everyone to not buy it.

Several claims about the memoir being fake

Earlier, Guzze claimed to Rolling Stone his sources that they “had [Porter’s] flash drive. I didn’t ask too many questions about how they got it [or] where did it come from.” However, he honestly agreed that “If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me.” Sometimes you have to just put it out there. Maybe not 100% of the book is true, but maybe 80% is.”

In addition to Sure!’s claims, Porter’s children, Quincy, Christian “King” Combs, D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, have also claimed, “Our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.” They posted the statement in a social media post.

An attorney of Combs’ revealed to Billboard, “The Kim Porter ‘memoir’ is fake. It is also offensive – a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy.” Sure! also requested for his ex-wife’s death investigation to be reopened as he wants “Justice for Kimberly Porter.” He told Page Six, “Let’s solve this situation with Kimberly Porter. This wonderful human being does not deserve to be deceased. The math is finally mathing that she is not just gone by mistake.” Porter died of pneumonia in 2018.