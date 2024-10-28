‘Fake Timothée Chalamet’ arrested in NYC as chaos breaks out after the real deal crashes his own look-alike contest

At least one person was arrested at the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest in Washington Square Park, Manhattan, on Sunday, October 27. The chaotic development unfolded as the Hollywood movie star surprisingly showed up at the event and enthusiastically posed for pictures with his own doppelgangers. Contestants gather for the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest in Washington Square Park, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP)

People dressed up as Chalamet's stellar movie character from Dune, Wonka and more ran amok at the NYC contest hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po, who promised a $50 prize to the winner. Dressed in Wonka's shades of purple, 21-year-old Staten Island college senior Miles Mitchell was ultimately crowned the triumphant victor and honoured with an unpredictably ceremonious trophy.

Thanks to consequential publicity on social media, thousands of people expressed interest in attending the event. However, with Chalamet there, the look-alike contest blew out of proportion, like a fever dream come alive.

Police breaks up Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest; one person arrested

According to CBS News, police ordered for the event to be broken up minutes after the competition commenced into motion. This was also before the Chalamet himself arrived at the park. While pushing people to leave the premises, the police also slapped the organisers with a $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest.” One person in question was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.

Nevertheless, the show went on, as the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest switched its venue to another park, successfully wrapping up the fanfare. The crowned winner, Miles Mitchell, was overwhelmed, to say the least. “There were so many good look-alike. It was really a toss-up,” he said.

The competition was admittedly more for laughs than anything else, testing contestants’ French skills. Aspiring contenders were also asked about Chalamet’s Kylie Jenner romance and other questions about how they could improve the state of affairs in the world on a humane basis.

Paige Nguyen, a producer for YouTube creator Anthony Po, acknowledged how chaotically big the event ended up being. “It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium,” Nguyen told The Associated Press. On the other side, the show organiser humorously posted on X/Twitter “I was behind the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition. Thanks, my #1 fan (Timothee), for showing up.”

Internet goes wild after Timothée Chalamet makes blink-and-you-miss-it surprise appearance

Netizens lost their calm online just as much as people attending the event in-person did after the Call Me By Your Name actor was spotted making his way through the crowd. “He had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and HE DID it,” a Chalamet updates fan page on X tweeted.

Another X user shared a picture of the Dune star arriving at the event, with the caption: “Him arriving in a mask I know his dramatic a** wanted a big reveal he’s so funny.” User @BL4CKNOlR shared the now-infamous video of the Timothee Chalamet look-alike getting arrested at the NYC contest venue, which was later reposted by renowned entertainment-based news source Discussing Film on the microblogging platform.

A fourth user tweeted, “idk what’s crazier:

1) the fact that the REAL timothee chalamet showed up at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest OR

2) the fact a fake timothee getting ARRESTED at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest .”

While confusion persisted online about why ‘Fake Timothee’ was apprehended, one Twitterati joked that he was nabbed for starting a rebellion on Dune. A seemingly endless streak of tweets continued raving about “witnessing history” in NYC.