Matthew Perry's home, where he died, goes off market close to his first death anniversary

After almost a year of Matthew Perry's death, his house in the Pacific Palisades was sold. It is the same property where the actor died in a bathtub. Drowning was initially considered as the reason for his death. However, it was later revealed that the actor died of acute effects of Ketamine. The other contributors to his death were drowning, artery disease and buprenorphine effects, as reported by TMZ. Matthew Perry's Batman-themed house in Pacific Palisades sold for $8.55 million, nearly a year after his death. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo(REUTERS)

Matthew Perry’s house sold for…

The FRIENDS actor bought the house originally for $6 million in 2020. This week, it went off the market as it was sold in an off-market deal for $8.55 million. The 3,500-square-foot stretch of land, which is comprised of 4 bedrooms, was sold to a movie producer and real estate developer, Anita Verma-Lallian, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California represented the new owner of the estate.

Last year, on October 28, he was found dead in the hot tub of this property. Thus, the property was sold close to one year of his passing away. In August, two of his assistants, two doctors and two other people were charged with providing Perry the drug which took his life, as reported by The New York Times.

The Mattman house

The real estate carried a part of Perry in itself with the actor’s personal touch to it. The house is a midcentury modern home, situated on 0.4 acres, and was built in 1965 in the quiet Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The actor bought the place via a trust and renovated it to his liking as he also added a pool to the estate.

Perry was a Batman fanatic and he made sure his house conveyed the message. According to a few images shared by him on social media, a lot of the house decor was inspired by DC comics characters including an LED-lit bat signal at the bottom of the pool, as reported by NYT.