Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement countdown begins as she feels ‘physically & emotionally safe’ with him: Report

While the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is igniting speculations about their engagement, a new report claims the upcoming months will be transformative in the duo's life. Taylor Swift enjoys the physical security that Travis Kelce provides, the insider claimed, adding that “she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise.”(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Swift will have to spend some time apart from her Kansas City Chiefs partner before the culmination of her multibillion-dollar Eras tour on December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Travis Kelce acting as Taylor Swift's ‘protector’

According to sources, the celebrity couple is now counting down to getting engaged as their pals talk about how they have become stronger than ever after experiencing an entire year together with Kelce, 35, acting as Swift's “protector” behind the scenes.

“Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has,” one person close to the pop singer's inner circle told Page Six.

Following a failed terror plot in August, Swift had to cancel three sold-out gigs in Vienna, Austria, leaving her and tens of thousands of fans heartbroken. More recently, she was attacked online for openly declaring her intention to vote for Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris.

Another source of controversy in the UK was a dispute amongst politicians over whether Swift should be provided special Metropolitan Police escort for her performance at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Met's headquarters even consulted the UK Attorney General for legal guidance before Swift was given the escort, according to the Times of London.

Here's how protective Taylor Swift's feel about Travis Kelce

Despite all of this chaos, the insider claimed that the pop star finds “a tremendous sense of peace” in her relationship with her boyfriend, whom she has been seeing since last summer.

The source went on to say that the 31-year-old feels Kelce is the safest person she has ever known and would do anything for her. Swift enjoys the physical security he provides, the insider claimed, adding that “she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise.”

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”

Travis and Taylor seem fascinating to everyone, according to another industry source, who said, “I am obsessed about a potential wedding. They are unbeatable together.”