Simone Biles reveals whether she will ‘bond’ with Taylor Swift over NFL games

Simone Biles reveals if she will develop a ‘bond’ with Taylor Swift over NFL games

Biles, who is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, was recently asked whether she has had an opportunity to “bond” with Swift during the NFL season. “No, I’m currently on tour, so unfortunately not,” she said, referring to the Gold Over America Tour during an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising: Part 2 on Thursday.

“I’ve missed a lot of games. But as soon as we finish tour, then yes,” she continued. “But you usually don’t bond with opponents,” Biles added, referring to Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Despite her cheeky response, the 11-time Olympic winner has no bad blood with the pop icon as she has publically revealed her “Swiftie” status.

During the 2024 Olympics trials, Biles set her floor routine to Swift's 2017 hit Ready For It?, with the singer lauding her performance. “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho,” the Blank Space crooner wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Biles' choreography of her song.

Back in 2021, Swift starred in a promo video for the Olympic Games, cheering on Biles, who had made her return to the Tokyo Games after taking time off due to mental health reasons. “Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents,” Swift said at the time in an NBC ad. “Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She is perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero.”