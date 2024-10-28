Menu Explore
Timothée Chalamet surprises fans at his own lookalike contest in New York. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Oct 28, 2024 07:43 AM IST

Timothée Chalamet posed for pictures with his doppelgangers. He was seen wearing a blue sweater, pants and a cap. Watch.

Actor Timothée Chalamet gave his fans a surprise as he appeared at his own lookalike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday. Several videos and pictures of the actor with his fans emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Timothée Chalamet looks unrecognisable in short hair, moustache look as he shoots for new film on New York streets)

Timothée Chalamet crashed an event in New York.
Timothée Chalamet crashed an event in New York.

Timothée crashes his own look-alike contest

Timothée, surrounded by bodyguards, briefly posed for photos with his doppelgangers. The high-cheeked, curly-haired lookalikes were dressed as the actor’s characters in Wonka and Dune movies. In a clip, Timothée was seen arriving at a spot, smiling. He wore a blue sweater, pants and a cap. Timothée also sported a moustache.

Fine imposed on organisers

At the event in Washington Square Park, as the Timothée doppelgangers walked, the police ordered them to disperse, as per news agency AP. The police also slapped the organisers with a $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest”, according to the report.

At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why. A spokesperson for the NYPD said charges were pending.

More about the event

The organisers had posted flyers for the contest — which promised a $50 prize to the winner — around New York in recent days, spurring social media speculation and thousands of RSVPs to an online invite. “It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium,” AP quoted Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who staged the event, as saying.

After leaving the park, the group soon found a backup location in a nearby playground, where more than a dozen contestants competed for audience approval from a makeshift stage. Miles Mitchell, a 21-year-old Staten Island resident, who dressed in a purple Willy Wonka outfit and tossed candy to the crowd from a briefcase, was declared the winner.

About Timothée's films

Fans will see Timothée in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie. The sports biopic will see Timothée playing the role of the ping pong player Marty Reisman. He will also play a young Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. The film will release in December. Timothée was last seen in Dune: Part Two. Based on the 1965 epic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, the highly-acclaimed sequel saw the actor play Paul Atreides.

with AP inputs

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
