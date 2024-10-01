Timothée Chalamet looks unrecognisable in short hair, moustache look as he shoots for new film on New York streets

Timothée Chalamet fans were in for a shock as new pictures emerged from the set of his new film, Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie. The actor has undergone another transformation for the role, for which he cut his long hair. As per a report in E Online, the actor was spotted shooting for the film on set on New York City in a different look. Pictures of the actor quickly went viral on social media, where fans reacted to his new look. (Also read: Gwyneth Paltrow joins Timothee Chalamet's sports biopic Marty Supreme on American table-tennis player) Timothee Chalamet was last seen in Dune: Part Two. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Timotheé's new look for Marty Supreme

In the new pictures, Timotheé was seen in slicked back hair, and also sported round wire-framed glasses and a thin mustache. The actor was seen standing on the set outside, looking unrecognisable in a navy blue sweater vest styled with an oversized light green collared shirt. His look was completed with a pair of baggy pinstripe brown pants and brown dress shoes.

Reacting to the pictures of the actor in the new look, a fan commented, “I can barely recognise him omg!” Another fan said, “Timothée’s always bringing the vibes! can’t wait to see what this one’s about!” A comment also read, “Finally someone dared to change this guy's haircut!”

More details

Marty Supreme is an upcoming sports biopic with A24 which will see Timothée playing the role of the ping pong player Marty Reisman. With the film, Gwyneth Paltrow is making her silver-screen comeback post Avengers: Endgame. It is written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who are also producing the film alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

Timothee was last seen in Dune: Part Two. Based on the 1965 epic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, the highly-acclaimed sequel saw the actor play Paul Atreides. Fans will catch him next as a young Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. The film will be released in December.