Gwyneth Paltrow joins Timothee Chalamet's sports biopic Marty Supreme on American table-tennis player

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow will feature alongside Timothee Chalamet in filmmaker Josh Safdie's upcoming film with studio A24. Titled Marty Supreme, the film will see Timothee playing the role of the ping pong player Marty Reisman. It is written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who are also producing the film alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas. (Also read: Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘confused’ about Robert Downey Jr's Marvel return) Gwyneth Paltrow will next feature in the American sports biopic titled Marty Supreme.

Gwyneth Paltrow in American sports biopic

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming movie will mark Gwyneth’s first on-screen role since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Marty Reisman was an American table tennis player and author. He was the 1958 and 1960 US Men's singles champion and also hard bat champion in the 1997 US. He died in December 2012. The project reunites Safdie with A24, the banner that produced his earlier movies Uncut Gems and Good Time, which he co-directed with brother Benny.

Gwyneth Paltrow's acting career

Gwyneth made her acting debut with Shout. She is best known for her Academy Award-winning role in Shakespeare in Love as well as movies such as Sliding Doors, Emma, Se7en, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Proof and The Royal Tenenbaums. She played the role of Pepper Potts in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), starting from Iron Man in 2008. The actor has been part of intense dramas such as Proof (2005), Infamous (2006), Two Lovers (2008), Country Strong (2010), and Contagion (2011). She has also acted in comedies like Shallow Hal (2001), View from the Top (2003), Running with Scissors (2006), and Thanks for Sharing (2012). Gwyneth has also been associated with television shows such as Cruel Doubt, Deadly Relations, Spain... on the Road Again, The Marriage Ref, Who Do You Think You Are?, Planet of the Apps, The Chef Show, The Politician, The Goop Lab and American Horror Stories.