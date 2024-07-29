Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘confused’ about Robert Downey Jr's Marvel return as Doctor Doom: Are you a baddie now?

Gwyneth's comment

After Robert Downey Jr revealed his return on stage, he took to his Instagram to share a picture with the Doom's mask. The post also had a video of the exact moment he unmasked on stage at Comic-con, drawing a huge response from the crowd. Gwyneth Paltrow took to the comments section and asked, “I don't get it, are you a baddie now?”

Gwyneth's comment on Robert Downey Jr's post.

Meanwhile, in the same post, the Russo Brothers- who will be directing the upcoming installment, commented: “We’ve always said green is your color…” A fan wrote, “The most legendary unmasking of all time.” A second fan said, “Being hero or villain, I love you in all the Universes.” A comment read, “I wish they could’ve actually kept this a secret but yeah I’m having mixed feelings and emotions.”

More details

It seems Gwyneth's comment is not in jest, and that she is genuinely thrown off by the surprise. The actor has shared screen space with Robert before, playing Pepper Potts to his Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man, which was the first installment in the MCU. She also starred in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Robert won an Oscar earlier this year for his work in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. He was last seen in The Sympathizer on HBO, for which he earned an Emmy nomination.