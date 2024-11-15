Jennifer Lopez breakup drove Diddy to seek therapy: ‘I've been called bipolar…’

Up until September this year, Jennifer Lopez was making headlines for her divorce and split from her husband Ben Affleck, along with a failed comeback and a canceled tour. However, shortly after music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested, the spotlight shifted back to Lopez's past romance with the disgraced rapper. Jennifer Lopez and Sean Diddy Combs(X)

Despite not being romantically involved for over two decades, the intensity of their brief romance continues to intrigue the public. In a recently resurfaced Playboy interview, Diddy openly discussed how his time with the singer contributed to his decision to seek therapy resulting in major mood swings.

Diddy turned to therapy after his breakup with JLo

Arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases, Diddy is awaiting trial, scheduled for 2025, with three bail requests already denied. While his past antics are under scrutiny by the feds, who accuse him of hosting "freak off" parties, his connections with various Hollywood A-listers have also gained attention.

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez's brief romance from 1999 to 2001 earned them the title of the "golden couple" but also sparked a major controversy that went down in Hollywood history including the infamous club shooting incident. In a past interview, Diddy opened up about his relationships, including his time with Lopez, revealing that their breakup was a key reason he sought therapy. He explained that therapy helped him cope with both personal tragedies and the emotional challenges in his relationships.

"I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships,” Diddy shared with Playboy magazine, according to Express. “I’ve had therapy about my relationship with Kim [Porter], about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations,” he added.

Diddy revealed why he dated Jennifer Lopez

As legal troubles continue to surround the Bad Boy Records producer, a resurfaced 2007 interview with Essence reveals new insights. In the interview, Diddy admitted that he dated JLo not just because he wanted to get the attention of Kim Porter, the mother of his four children.

Diddy called Lopez his "perfect match," but it looks like his unresolved feelings for Porter were tough to get over, even though he thought this was someone he was totally compatible with. “I figured, 'I'll give it a shot, and maybe Kim will catch on that I'm really into her and want her too.'”

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Radar Online that the Atlas star is well aware of the gossip surrounding her past tumultuous and emotionally draining two-year romance. While there's no evidence connecting her to Diddy's alleged wrongdoings, Jennifer is aware of the growing curiosity and has been steering clear of addressing any related questions.