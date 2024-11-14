Jennifer Lopez to Celine Dion: Celebs strut the runway at 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab, celebrating 45 years

In honour of the Arab tale, ‘One Thousand One Nights,' Lebanese designer Elie Saab showcased their exclusive collection of 300 pieces, celebrating their 45th anniversary. Numerous superstars, including Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Halle Berry, Adriana Lima, and many more, attended the event and walked the runway. Take a peek at the celebrities' amazing attire, which left everyone in wonder. Elie Saab's 45th Anniversary.

Opening the show, Halle Berry surprised the audience by walking out wearing her Elie Saab gown from the Oscars 2002 which marked her first win as well. The gown features a red sheer bodice featuring leaves and attached is a long satin red floor-touching skirt featuring a drape detail at the waist. This marked an iconic move for the actress.

Jlo appeared on the stage wearing a white fringed cloak with features that stunned everyone. Underneath she wore a silver sparkling bodysuit from the Lebanese designer featuring gold, silver and white embellishments. She awed everyone with her breathtaking ensemble and voice.

Celine Dion arrived in a dazzling, full-length gown featuring shimmering bronze and gold sequins. The standout of the outfit was the stunning flowy cape that touched the floor which featured glittering details.

Camila Cabello exudes a dark goddess vibe

Camila Cabello walked the red carpet of the event in a black sheer glamourous gown featuring beaded embellishments all over. The dress has a plunging neckline and organic patterns throughout. Camila completed her look goddess appearance with long black gloves, adding a vintage and celestial touch.