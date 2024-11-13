Why exactly did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs date Jennifer Lopez? Shocking reason revealed

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once revealed that his relationship with Jennifer Lopez was partly an attempt to get the attention of his former partner, Kim Porter. Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez's relationship from 1999 to 2001 was tumultuous, marred by threats and cheating suspicions.(File Image)

The music mogul dated Lopez from 1999 to early 2001. However, his romantic involvement with the ‘Atlas’ star was complicated by lingering feelings for Porter, the mother of his four children. In a 2007 interview with Essence, Combs admitted he hoped that dating Lopez would make Porter realize he was serious and “come running after me.”

Combs described Lopez as his “perfect match.” Still, it seems that his feelings for Porter were hard to shake, even with someone he saw as a great fit. “I thought, 'I'll test the waters, and hopefully Kim will see I'm serious and come running after me,'” he told Essence.

Kim Porter knew Diddy was playing coy with her

Porter, however, was fully aware of what Combs was trying to achieve. During the same Essence interview, Porter confirmed, “I knew what was really going on. He was still in love with me.”

Combs also opened up about why he fell for Porter in the first place: “I'm used to applause when I walk in the room. And [Kim] was just too cool”

“I would tell her, 'I guess I’ll go be with someone else who'll take care of me the way I want to be taken care of, who’ll be a little more aggressive,'” he added. After some time apart, the couple reconciled in 2003 but ultimately ended things for good in 2007.

The ‘Il'll Be Missing You’ singer is currently awaiting a federal trial set for May 2025. The music mogul is being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after his September arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has denied all allegations, pleading not guilty in court.

Also, several lawsuits have been filed against Combs by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, alleging rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault—claims that Combs strongly denies.

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff denied the allegations.