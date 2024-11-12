Diddy and Bankman-Fried in jail dorm where inmates can spy on female prisoners: Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs may be behind bars, but his stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn might not be as dull as you'd expect. The music mogul is housed in the 4 North unit, a dorm-style facility with a few perks—like air hockey, healthy meals, music access—and a lot more freedom than regular prison life. sharing space with other high-profile inmates like Sam Bankman-Fried, Combs unit’s layout reportedly includes holes that allow inmates to spy on female prisoners. Diddy’s lawyers refute claims of a second victim in his sex trafficking case, asserting the initial victim, believed to be Cassie Ventura, is extorting him. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried in a low-security jail dorm

The disgraced music mogul, facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault, is currently housed in the 4 North unit, a dorm-style facility with around 20 inmates, according to the NY Post. This unit is reserved for high-profile criminals like Sam Bankman-Fried, R. Kelly, etc.

According to former inmates, the setup includes grates with holes in the walls that let prisoners spy on the women housed one floor below—something that might appeal to a guy who allegedly ran wild orgies. “They have little holes. If you lay down, you can look through the holes and talk to the women one floor down and see them,” the source informed the outlet.

Also read: ‘Is Kate Middleton a smoker': TV host Narinder Kaur blasted for spreading conspiracy, apologises, ‘an Indian woman..'

One inmate claimed that the women are bold and openly provocative. However, Gene Borrello, another former inmate, described the women as far from the glamorous individuals Diddy allegedly recruited for his "Freak Offs," instead labeling them as "gross" and mostly drug addicts. The Bad Boy record producer is accused of hosting wild parties that would go on for days and forcing women into sex-related activities without consent.

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to deny the charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, with multiple bail requests, including one for $500 million, being denied by the court.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen FTX mogul, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy.

Combs' lawyers file new motion for bail

After having his bail request denied twice, Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer made a desperate move to secure his release by filing another motion on November 8. The lawyer argued that "changed circumstances" and new evidence is proof the government's case against the rapper was weak.

In an effort to sway the court, Diddy offered his Miami mansion and his mother’s home as collateral, in addition to a $50 million bond. He also proposed wearing a GPS monitor and submitting to full-time home detention after Judge Arun Subramanium denied a gag order on potential witnesses in his criminal sex trafficking case.

Also read: Yellowstone season 5 Part 2: How to watch for free; time, TV, live streaming details, date, and more

The defense referred to a video involving his ex, Cassie, and allegations of "Freak Offs," calling it merely a “brief glimpse into a complicated, decade-long consensual relationship with the alleged victim.” The attorneys also argued that new evidence contradicted the prosecution’s claim of a "potential second alleged victim."