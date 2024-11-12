‘Is Kate Middleton a smoker': TV host Narinder Kaur blasted for spreading conspiracy, apologises, ‘an Indian woman..'

TV personality Narinder Kaur has found herself in hot water after making a controversial comment about the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Kaur's tweet, which questioned Kate's appearance at the Royal Remembrance Day event and suggested she may be a smoker, sparked massive outrage and condemnation. Narinder Kaur (left) Kate appeared at the annual service in London (right)

The backlash was swift and severe, with many criticising the insensitivity of the remark, especially given Kate's recent health struggles with cancer. Kaur has since apologised for her comment, acknowledging its inappropriateness and the pain it may have caused.

Narinder Kaur's ‘Kate Middleton’ remark faces backlash

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales and the royal family were surrounded by conspiracy theories following Kate’s sudden absence, which she later clarified by revealing her cancer diagnosis. Recently, these conspiracy theories resurfaced after she made her first formal appearance since completing chemotherapy. Known for her roles on Big Brother and Good Morning Britain, Narinder Kaur posted a comment on X/Twitter questioning if the Princess of Wales was a smoker, implying this could explain why she appeared "aged" at the Remembrance Sunday service.

“Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation,” the 51-year-old tv star wrote. The comment was quickly met with a flood of criticism, with many slamming it as a "disgusting" remark against the Princess.

In response, Kaur attempted to clarify her intentions, saying, “Ok. Seems people took this the wrong way. It was a genuine ask. My brother had chemo. He didn’t age. He died. Apologies if it was insensitive or just plain wrong. Hands up. I’m sorry,” before deleting the original tweet. One follower retorted, “That’s so low Narinder, didn’t expect this.” Another said, “ Life’s tough, and we don’t all agree on everything, but this was terrible.”

Narinder Kaur hit with racist trolls

After posting a tweet questioning Kate Middleton's appearance, Kaur faced a barrage of online abuse. In response, she took to X/Twitter to address the backlash. In the video, she vented her frustration at the "sexual, racist, and violent" comments, including one vile message wishing she would “get cancer.”

Kaur expressed regret for her initial tweet, acknowledging its insensitivity. She emphasised that her intent was not malicious and apologised for any offense caused, however, she condemned the racist abuse she received. “I thought I'd do a quick video instead of tweet after tweet because it becomes pretty ridiculous – as if it wasn't ridiculous enough already. I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn't my intention, my intention was not to be malicious or nasty or anything,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post Kaur pointed out that while many people had similar questions about Kate's appearance, it was she, a brown Indian woman, who bore the brunt of the online vitriol. She added, "I made a comment about ageing, and suddenly, all these racists came after me like I had committed a crime," she said. "You didn’t care about Kate or her health; you just couldn’t stand that I, a brown Indian woman, asked a harmless question. About ageing. And you lost it."

“No one cares about your race. You asked a dumb question about a woman who just finished chemo. That's it. Your question came across as insensitive and ignorant. It was #RageBait to get engagement and make yourself a victim,” a commentator argued. “It’s not because you are brown. It’s because you are an idiot,” wrote another.