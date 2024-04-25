 International Chernobyl Remembrance Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
International Chernobyl Remembrance Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 25, 2024 02:35 PM IST

International Chernobyl Remembrance Day 2024: From history to date, here's all that you need to know about this important day.

International Chernobyl Remembrance Day 2024: The Chernobyl catastrophe still sends a chill down the spine. The accident that happened at the nuclear reactor in Chernobyl affected millions of people, animals, crops and infrastructure of the area. Exposure to radioactive elements can be highly toxic, not just for us, but also for the future generations to follow. People who had been exposed to the radioactive chemicals during the blast at the nuclear reactor at Chernobyl suffered for generations. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed every year to pay homage to the lives who died during the unfortunate incident. As we gear up to observe the day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Every year, International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on April 26.
Every year, International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on April 26.

Date:

Every year, International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on April 26. This year, International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day falls on Friday.

History:

On April 26, 1986, the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl took place. During a 20-second routine shutdown of the nuclear power plant, the disaster happened which resulted in the spread of a radioactive cloud over the Soviet territory comprising of Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia. The disaster exposed nearly 8.4 million people to harmful radioactive chemicals. Significant damage was caused to animals, crops and agricultural land. Around 520,000 square kilometers of territories were contaminated by radioactive chemicals. In 2016, the United Nations announced that every year, on April 26, International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day will be celebrated.

Significance:

Known as one of the worst man-made disasters in the history of the world, the nuclear power plant disaster at Chernobyl claimed millions of lives. The day serves as a reminder for us to never forget the ones who died and also tighten security measures on nuclear power plants. Three decades after the disaster also, the generations continue to suffer the consequences of the exposure to radioactive chemicals. The day helps in raising awareness about the challenges faced by the affected areas and what we can do to make their lives better.

