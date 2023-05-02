Russian troops suffer radiation sickness in Chernobyl. Report claims this reason

Russian troops, who were reportedly “warned” by the Ukrainians when they occupied the Chernobyl forest area, are now reportedly suffering from radiation sickness after digging trenches and fishing near the irradicated ghost city. Russian troops have abandoned the area entirely as of April 1 after being pushed out by Ukrainian forces. (AP File)

According to World Nuclear Organisation, the Chernobyl accident in 1986 was the result of a flawed reactor design that was operated with inadequately trained personnel. The resulting steam explosion and fires released at least 5% of the radioactive reactor core into the environment, with the deposition of radioactive materials in many parts of Europe.

The city remains abandoned to this day, but since the start of last year's invasion of Ukraine by Moscow, Russian troops were reported to be setting up operations within the 30-kilometer exclusion zone near the plant after crossing the border from Belarus, said the Newsweek.

The troops dug trenches in the Red Forest, which derives its name from the distinctive color of its trees, for defensive purposes, as well as hunting local animals and fishing for food. The trees there died after being exposed to high levels of radiation. Clean-up efforts after the plant meltdown saw crews bury irradiated topsoil in the forest, which is now considered one of the most radioactive sites on Earth.

Russian troops have abandoned the area entirely as of April 1 after being pushed out by Ukrainian forces as they plan for a major spring counteroffensive against the invaders, the outlet reported quoting The Times.

Soldiers who were stationed in the Red Forest have begun showing symptoms of radiation sickness, which can take hold within hours of exposure and last for several months, with early symptoms including acute nausea and vomiting. Sufferers may see the condition dissipate, but death is common, and cancers can develop as a further complication, the report added.