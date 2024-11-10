Kate Middleton broke huge royal protocol with cancer update video: ‘Filmed by cameraman from…’

Kate Middleton made a big departure from royal protocol with her personal video announcement about completing her cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales, who had shared her diagnosis with the disease earlier in the year, revealed in a heartfelt message that she had finished her "preventative" chemotherapy, a moment that was both deeply personal and groundbreaking for the royal family. Kate Middleton honours the victims of UK stabbings that left three young girls dead at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport(Reuters)

This move, according to royal expert Robert Hardman, signifies a major shift in royal communication, as the Princess took control of her narrative and connected directly with her supporters, something that never happened before.

How did Princess Kate break Royal tradition?

The Princess of Wales has long been celebrated for adhering to royal traditions, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth. However, royal biographer Robert Hardman argues that Kate deviated from protocol, by delivering a message entirely in her own words.

In his book King Charles, New King, New Court, Hardman notes that she signed off on the message with a unique touch. "It was attributed not to 'HRH The Princess of Wales', but to 'Catherine, The Princess of Wales', a tiny point to most people but a noteworthy one in an institution bound to a correct way of doing things," the author wrote according to the Mirror.

The Princess's sudden disappearance from public view sparked global concern earlier this year, with social media abuzz over conspiracy theories and questions about her well-being during her prolonged absence.

After publicly sharing her devastating cancer diagnosis, the Princess finally appeared on camera in September to update about her health. Royal biographer Robert Hardman observed that this message “had certainly not been captured on a family mobile phone,” noting instead that “the Princess had been filmed by a cameraman from BBC Studios Events Productions—the same team that filmed the Coronation and the late Queen's funeral.”

Kate Middleton arrives at Royal remembrance event

The mother of three, who stepped back from royal duties to focus on her health and treatment, is slowly making a return to her royal responsibilities. Kate recently appeared alongside the Royal Family at a Remembrance Day event in London on Saturday. She was joined by Prince William, King Charles, and other royal members, except for Queen Camilla, who is recovering from an illness. The event, held annually, honours fallen service personnel from World War I and World War II at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

On Tuesday the Palace released an update about the Queen’s health and wrote "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

This marks the Princess’s second public appearance since her September update about her cancer battle and recovery. Kate made a surprise appearance with William during a visit to Southport last month.