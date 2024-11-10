Chef Vikas Khanna reveals how New York is treating his Indian eatery 8 months in: ‘To be sold out in…’

Eight months in, Chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow is still dazzling New York City's culinary scene. This charming Indian eatery, inspired by the bygone era of British-era India, has been receiving overwhelming love from guests. Curated by Khanna, restaurateur Jimmy Rizvi, and designer Shaila Rizvi, the space evokes a sense of nostalgia for the diasporic community, bringing back the charm of India’s historic country clubs. Taking to his social media the Michelin star chef revealed how the place is treating his new restaurant. Chef Vikas Khanna flew down for two days from New York to cook for the HT centenary dinner. (HT ARCHIVES)

Vikas Khanna reflects on Bungalow’s spectacular 8 months

Chef Vikas Khanna took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on November 9 to celebrate the first eight months of Bungalow, his beloved Indian restaurant that opened in March. In the short time since its debut, Bungalow has welcomed a host of celebrity guests, including the Ambanis, Shah Rukh Khan, and several Hollywood stars.

The restaurant’s unique vintage vibe and mouthwatering menu have quickly captured the hearts of both New Yorkers and food lovers from all over. “Almost 8 months of pure blessings,” Khanna shared. “For an Indian-Indian restaurant to be sold out in seconds every day was only possible because of all your love. Every Single Day.”

The video Khanna posted gives a sneak peek of the lively scene outside the restaurant, where guests eagerly wait to experience the magic inside. The lounge’s décor, complete with a brick-red bookshelf filled with Khanna’s handpicked collection of Indian cookbooks in languages like Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi, adds a personal touch that truly makes Bungalow feel like a home away from home.

Describing the experience at Bungalow, the chef earlier told Vogue, "We really wanted to touch on the bygone era of India that you don’t see anymore,” said Chef Khanna. “As immigrants, we leave so much behind when we migrate, and I want to curate those elements to revive a sense of home.”

