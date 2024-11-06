NASA’s Sunita Williams’ health deteriorates; doctors concerned amid mysterious crew hospitalisation

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is facing a health crisis after a prolonged stay on the International Space Station. What was supposed to be an eight-day mission has stretched into a grueling 6 months due to a Starliner spacecraft malfunction. Now, alongside fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore, Williams's health is a growing concern. Recent photos show a visibly gaunt Williams, raising fears about significant weight loss and potential nutritional deficiencies—common challenges for astronauts on extended missions. NASA’s Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore (NASA)

Doctors concerned over Sunita Williams's health

There are still a few months until Elon Musk's Dragon capsule is scheduled to rescue the Starliner crew, including astronauts Williams and Wilmore, in February.

Recent photos, according to Dr. Vinay Gupta, a Seattle-based pulmonologist, paint a worrying picture beyond the positive public facade the astronauts maintain. "That image," Dr. Gupta told DailyMail.com, "suggests that picture is somebody that I think is experiencing the natural stresses of living at a very high altitude, even in a pressurised cabin, for extended periods.”

A recent photo shows astronaut Williams enjoying pizza and snacks, though Dr. Gupta notes she appears to be in a calorie deficit, possibly losing more calories than she consumes.

“Her cheeks appear a bit sunken - and usually it happens when you've had sort of total body weight loss,” Dr Gupta added. Dr. Gupta noticed that the astronaut's sunken cheeks meant they'd been eating less for a while. This is probably because their body is using up more energy to get used to the lack of gravity and keep warm. In the cold and tough environment of space, astronauts need to work out for about 2.5 hours every day to stop losing muscle and bone.

While he doesn’t see immediate danger, he questions whether her current weight is healthy.

This worrying development follows the recent hospitalization of another NASA crew, highlighting the severe health risks associated with long-duration spaceflight.

4 NASA crew hospitalised

On November 5, four Crew-8 astronauts, who had spent over 200 days on the International Space Station, were sent for medical evaluation after their return to Earth. They landed in Florida on October 25 via the SpaceX Dragon capsule. NASA confirmed that one astronaut initially required medical attention, and shortly afterward, all crew members were transported to the hospital for observation.

Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Alexander Grebenkin appeared to be in good condition upon landing after their successful 235-day space mission. However, as a precaution, they were later taken to a local hospital. According to the agency, this decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," with one crew member required to stay overnight. because of precautionary measures. NASA hasn't shared why they're doing this check-up yet, but they mentioned in a blog that they're not going to share any personal health info to keep the team member's medical details private.