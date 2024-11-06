‘We're Doomed’: Pittsburgh's election judge steps down after anxiety hits over Kamala Harris…

As the election season heats up in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Kamala Harris supporters are caught between a cocktail of anxiety and cautious optimism. With the outcome of the race still hanging in the balance, many are holding their breath, hoping for a clear and decisive result—while bracing for the unexpected. Donald Trump has already clinched a win in the red state North Carolina. Polls have predicted a close contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.(AP)

From election judge John McNulty, who’s opted to busk rather than watch the returns, to the nervous anticipation of voters Pittsburgh is closely watching the razor-thin election race.

How is Kamala Harris faring in Pittsburgh?

Early polling is showing Donald Trump pulling ahead in key states, with the first major swing state already in his corner. It looks like his focus on immigration might be paying off. According to a Newsweek report, Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, played a big role in Pennsylvania’s 2020 results. Biden won the county with about 59% of the vote, while Trump took around 39%. That helped Biden carry the state with a slim 50.01% victory, but it’s clear that this time, the race could be much tighter.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump inched closer to winning over Kamala Harris, making it look like the Democrat was down to just a tiny chance of stopping his big comeback in the intense U.S. presidential contest. At the same time, Trump's GOP team took over the Senate, switching two seats and breaking the Democrats' strong hold on the majority.

Kamala Harris’ voters in Pittsburgh anxious

John McNulty, a veteran election judge, announced stepping down this cycle, citing the emotional toll of recent elections as a key reason. 'The stress back in 2016 when we found out Trump won was overwhelming, McNulty shared with Newsweek. “I couldn’t face going through that again... I’m really hoping Kamala Harris comes out on top this time,” he added. The veteran judge then decided to step out and take a stroll to avoid the tension stemming from the nail-biting election night race.

The outlet further cited some anxious Harris voters are feeling a mix of nerves and hope as they await the election results. While some, like John McNulty, are trying to avoid the stress by focusing on other activities others, like Brendan Nolan, can only express their anxiety, with Jeremiah Jackson echoing a more pessimistic view, saying, “We're doomed.”

"I do feel pretty confident. I voted for Kamala Harris," Speicher said. "I'm just hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," another voter added. "It's a little nerve-wracking," Thomas said, "but I'm anxiously hopeful right now,” a third Harris supporter said.

According to both trends and experts, Pennsylvania could be a big deal in deciding if Harris or Trump wins the White House.