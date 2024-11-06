Can Kamala Harris still win? Here's how she can turn numbers in her favour

Can Kamala Harris still pull a victory out of the MAGA hat? Well, with her campaign eerily silent, it seems like her shot at the White House is hanging by a thread — or more accurately, a couple of Rust Belt states. Trump’s got a commanding lead in much of the country, and if Harris is to have any chance, she’ll need to sweep Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, after the Former President won the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday, securing 16 electoral votes. US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. (AFP)

Kamala Harris's winning chances hang in the balance

The results are starting to trickle in after America cast their votes for the 47th president on November 5, and it looks like Trump has strengthened his position since 2020. If Kamala Harris pulls off a win, it’s going to be by the tiniest of margins.

While the race remains a nail-biter, Trump is holding strong in Georgia, where over 90% of the votes are in. As for Harris, Arizona—which happens to be her weakest swing state—doesn't look like it’s going to be her ticket to victory. The vice president however managed to clinch Virginia on Tuesday. US media outlets have projected that Trump has secured victory in 23 states, including major wins in Texas, Ohio, and the crucial battleground state of North Carolina, along with several other states that typically lean Republican.

Pennsylvania provisional ballots to favour Democrats

So far, Pennsylvania, a key swing state, has shown a slight edge toward Harris, with Trump not far behind. However, with the razor-thin margin, the election could swing either way. According to NBC, provisional ballots may prove to be a game-changer.

Data reveals that around 390,000 mail ballots remain unreturned in the state, and historical trends suggest that a large portion of these outstanding ballots are from Democratic voters. As a result, a higher number of provisional ballots are expected to come from Democratic-leaning areas, potentially giving Kamala Harris a major boost in vote totals once these ballots are counted.

Harris is still in good shape to win the election

To clinch victory, Harris must win Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—losing even one of these states would effectively end her bid. However, according to journalist David Shuster’s recent analysis of the counties currently reporting in these key battlegrounds, coupled with the remaining votes expected from urban areas and suburbs, Harris seems well-positioned to secure all three states.

If this trend continues, she could reach 281 electoral votes. In this scenario, losing Georgia and North Carolina would be largely irrelevant, as her wins in these crucial swing states would more than compensate for those potential setbacks.