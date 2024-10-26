Kritika Kamra: OTT is a democratic platform for new-age stories

Kritika Kamra has acted across mediums — films, TV and OTT. And, she loves the room for innovation and authenticity that the web offers. The actor, who was seen as a cop, Vamika, in the web show Gyaarah Gyaarah recently, emphasises how digital platforms are reshaping the creative process and allowing for more daring narratives. “OTT platforms have opened up new doors for storytelling in India. It’s the perfect place to prioritise stories above anything else — the star cast, the budget, the presenter, the number of screens, etc. That’s why OTT is a democratic platform for new-age stories to be told in the most authentic way, with a cast that is genuinely suited with the length that does justice to a story,” says the actor. Actor Kritika Kamra

Kamra says OTT continues to be a platform that is not governed by any formula. “Television and films both have the burden of popularity driving the kind of stories that are being told. On TV, it’s TRP and in films, it’s all about box-office figures. Hence, formulae come into play and people repeat the same things. However, so far, there has been no formula on OTT because of the diverse stories that have done well — be it women-centric stories, or crime or family dramas,” says the 36-year-old, who has featured in OTT outings such as Tandav (2021), Hush Hush (2022) and Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), among others.

Kamra loves the fact that OTT platforms, which feature international projects too, have encouraged Indian filmmakers to push the envelope. She explains: “So many OTT platforms offer content from across the world. So, there’s a pressure on Indian creators to make something that’s on a par with them in terms of quality. Also, since OTT has emerged as competition to other mediums of entertainment (movies and TV), it has put pressure on people to tell new stories and to put out well-produced and original material that’s on a par with international projects. I think it’s great for the craft and our industry, because it motivates us to make world-class content.”