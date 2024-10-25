OTT releases to watch this week: Do Patti, Zwigato, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Legend of Hanuman and more

OTT releases to watch this week: It's time to get ready to add this week's OTT releases to your binge list. From romantic-thriller and action-adventure to mythological-epic and dark-fantasy, this week’s picks have it all. Let's take a look at the shows and films releasing across streaming platforms for your weekend watch. (Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Reeta Sanyal, Shrinking Season 2, and more) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Do Patti, Zwigato and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Do Patti - Netflix

Kriti Sanon plays a dual role in her home-production Do Patti as twin sisters - Saumya Sood and Shailee Sood. Kajol plays a cop who gets involved in a mystery case related to the twins. The romantic-thriller also features Shaeer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Vivek Mushran and Prachee Shah Paandya in pivotal characters. The film's writer Kanika Dhillon has co-produced it. Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 25.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - JioCinema

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a post-apocalyptic action film and the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise. It is the first not focused on series protagonist Max Rockatansky, instead acting as both a spinoff prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and an origin story for the Fury Road character Furiosa, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne in the prequel. The film is set in the backdrop of years before the events of Fury Road. The story follows the title character's life for over a decade, from her kidnapping by the forces of warlord Dementus to her ascension to the rank of Imperator. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is directed by George Miller and co-produced by him and Doug Mitchell. George has also co-written the screenplay with Nico Lathouris. The movie features Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, John Howard, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson and others in crucial roles. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga released on JioCinema on October 23, 2024.

Zwigato - Prime Video

Zwigato explores the life of Manas Singh Mahto, an ex-factory floor manager in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. After losing his job, Manas aka Kapil Sharma is forced to work as a food delivery rider. The movie dpeicts his everyday struggles grappling with the app on his phone and the world of ratings and incentives. The social-drama showcases his struggles to make ends meet for his wife, Pratima aka Shahana Goswami, his two children, and an ailing mother. The movie is written, directed and produced by Nandita Das. Zwigato is scheduled to release on Prime Video on October 25.

Hellbound Season 2 - Netflix

The second season of the supernatural-drama series is back with terrifying beings condemning people to hell. The South Korean dark fantasy-thriller is written by Choi Gyu-seok and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. It is based on Yeon's webtoon of the same name. The series showcases unearthly beings delivering condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice. Hellbound Season 2 is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 25.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 - Disney+Hotstar

The epic-animation series is based on Lord Hanuman's divine journey while showcasing his unwavering devotion to Lord Ram. The show will depict his valour, wisdom and fierce battles against Ravana's forces. The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 also delves into the emotional aspect of Lord Hanuman by showcasing his compassion along with courage and strength. The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 released on Disney+Hotstar on October 23.

Beauty in Black - Netflix

Beauty in Black is an American drama television series created, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. The show depicts how the contrasting lives of two women get connected. One fights for survival after her mother forces her out while the other runs a prosperous company. Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson play crucial roles in the show. The series released on Netflix on October 24.