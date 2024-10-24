Kajol admits that comparisons with sister Tanishaa Mukerji affected their equation: 'It did happen at some point'

Kajol's upcoming romantic suspense-thriller Do Patti is based on the relationship between twin sisters. While speaking about sibling rivalry, Kajol also emphasised on her relationship with Tanishaa Mukerji. Kajol, in an interview with News 18 Showsha revealed that comparisons with her younger sister did have an impact on their ‘equation.’ (Also read: Kriti Sanon says relatives treating sister Nupur Sanon differently angered her: 'That's something I found immature’) Kajol recently said that comparisons with Tanishaa Muekrji did impact their equation.

Kajol on her equation with Tanishaa Mukerji

When asked about Do Patti's theme of sibling rivalry, Kajol said, “I would say that yes, it did happen at some point, definitely. But we sorted it out. It was momentary. It wasn’t something that worked too much against us. Tanishaa is in the movies and is doing films. So, that was there but it’s not there anymore.”

Tanishaa Mukerji on comparisons with Kajol

Tanishaa, in an earlier interview with The Indian Express stated that constant comparisons with Kajol do not bother her much at present. She said, “These things don’t bother me. I can’t look at my sister and me and compare. I don’t even compare myself to other actors, why will I compare myself to my sister? Every actor and star has their own journey, that’s what I believe. And yes, my career was not as good as my sister, but she started when she was 16. I got so much privilege because she was in the industry. I thank her career for giving me whatever I needed. At the end of the day, I had a very comfortable career. I didn’t have to work. So from that aspect, I never compare. I think the world loves to keep comparing, I don’t live in that space.”

About Do Patti

Kajol plays a cop Vidya Jyothi aka VJ in Do Patti who gets involved in a murder investigation. Kriti Sanon essays the characters of twin sisters Saumya Sood and Shailee Sood who are romantically involved with Dhruv Sood played by Shaeer Sheikh. Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Vivek Mushran and Prachee Shah Paandya also play crucial roles in the film.

Do Patti is scheduled to release on October 25, 2024.