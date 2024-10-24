Kriti Sanon says relatives treating sister Nupur Sanon differently angered her: 'That's something I found immature’

Kriti Sanon has completed a decade in the film industry, but her younger sister Nupur Sanon is still finding her feet. In an interview with News18, Kriti talked about how relatives treat both differently and why that doesn't sit well with her. (Also Read – Pakistani actor Adnani Siddiqui slams Kriti Sanon’s Akhiyaan De Kol: 'A classic reduced to sordid ripoff’) Kriti Sanon says relatives treat her sister Nupur Sanon differently

What Kriti said

Kriti talked about whether the comparisons between her and Nupur have affected their relationship in any way. “Nothing has trickled to the extent where our feelings towards each other changed. I don’t think I’ve gone through that, not yet, at least. When I came to the industry, Nupur was very young and she wasn’t in Mumbai at that point and that’s when I saw certain relatives treating us differently and that angered me," said Kriti.

“When we would go to their place, they treated us different. They would wish me and Nupur differently on our birthdays. That’s something I found immature. She’s very strong and extremely matured despite being my younger sister. She handles things well and even if something hurts or bothers her, she never lets it come to her face,” she added.

What Nupur had said on the same issue

Last year, Nupur also addressed the comparison with Kriti in an interview with the Times of India. “It used to bother me. I feel if you are comparing two sisters, it is petty because the intent behind it is not correct. Well, you can’t pit us against each other professionally, it is really unfair. You are comparing a newcomer with someone who has an experience of nearly 10 years. She’s at a certain level, especially after her film Mimi. She is a great actor and I aspire to reach that stage first. Currently, mere liye bohot matter karta hai uska criticism or feedback (Her criticism or feedback matters to me a lot). I never ever want to be in a situation where I disappoint her,” Nupur had said.

Kriti and Nupur, who have a six-year age gap, are quick thick and are often see vacationing together. Kriti made her acting debut with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine in 2014, followed by a Bollywood debut with Heropanti the same year. She's appeared in blockbusters like Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Adipurush, and Crew. Kriti also won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. She'll be next seen in her production debut, Do Patti.

Meanwhile, Nupur made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar's music video Filhall in 2019. She appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar show Pop Kaun? and the Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao last year. Nupur will be next seen in her Bollywood debut, Noorani Chehra.