Pakistani actor Adnani Siddiqui slams Kriti Sanon’s Akhiyaan De Kol: 'A classic reduced to sordid ripoff’

Adnan Siddiqui slams

The actor took to social media to express his disappointment. He used X, formerly known as Twitter, to make his point. He wrote a post along with a picture of Kriti from the song.

“Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff,” he wrote.

The release of Akhiyaan De Kol has ignited a heated debate. The song's recreation of Reshma's iconic folk ballad has been met with widespread criticism. One person wrote on Adnan’s post, “Thank you for saying this. What an obscene way to honour the legend that Reshma ji is. Thank you.”

Another user wrote, “Music will never be heard by those who are not dancing”, with one mentioning, “Then please don’t sell your songs to Indian labels or specify in your contracts that these songs will not be played in Indian movies”.

About the song

The song Akhiyaan De Kol is sung by Shilpa Rao, and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It is written by Kausar Munir.

In addition to this, Kriti is also being accused of copying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Several social media users have found similarities between Kriti’s hook-step and Aishwarya’s iconic moves as Sunheri on the chartbuster hit track Crazy Kiya Re from Dhoom 2 (2006).

About the film

The film unfolds a twisted tale in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) finds herself drawn to a series of unsettling events involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). Things take a dangerous turn when Saumya’s twin sister, Shailee, arrives at the hill station.

The film, which will be released on Netflix, is being described as a “captivating mystery thriller”. Set in the hills of north India, the film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB. It will be out on October 25.