Kajol calls herself 'asli Singham' with her cop avatar in Do Patti: ‘Did not take any tips from Ajay Devgn’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 14, 2024 04:38 PM IST

Both Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be playing police officers in their respective projects Singham Again and Do Patti.

Star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's fans are in a treat for sure as both husband-wife will be seen in cop avatars in their respective projects 'Singham Again' and 'Do Patti'. (Also read: Kajol shuts down ‘silly question’ at Do Patti trailer launch: ‘Don’t be daft’)

Kajol essays a police officer for the first time in her upcoming film Do Patti.
Kajol essays a police officer for the first time in her upcoming film Do Patti.

What Kajol said

On Monday, Kajol was seen in a fun mood at the trailer launch of 'Do Patti' in Mumbai as she called herself Asli Singham. "Dekhiye yeh maine phle bhi kaha hai har stage pe kaha hai ki asli singham (main hoon)...also I did not take any tips from him [Ajay] (I have shared this earlier in every stage that I am the real Singham)," she quipped.

Kajol also shared her experience donning a cop uniform.

"I think when you wear a uniform on screen, there's a certain, I don't know how to explain it, but there's a certain stature. You feel that. You feel that even as an actor in a shot. Even though you know that you're giving a shot, you know that you're an actor and you don't have the actual style. But still, you have, I don't know, a passion ... There's a certain 'kadakness' that comes in your posture that just comes there naturally. So, yes, I really, really enjoyed playing it and I would love to play it again," Kajol opened up.

More details

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, will be released on Netflix on October 25.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Kriti, who will be seen in dual role, in a press note shared, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

(With inputs from ANI)

