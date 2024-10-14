Menu Explore
Kajol shuts down ‘silly question’ at Do Patti trailer launch: ‘Don’t be daft’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Oct 14, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Kajol was joined by her co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Kajol also asked her co-stars if they wanted to share any incident. They also refused to share.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Do Patti in Mumbai, actor Kajol displayed her signature wit and candour. There was a moment when she snapped back at a journalist for asking a silly question. Also read: Do Patti trailer: Kajol tackles Kriti Sanon’s twin trouble in a web of deceit. Watch

Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti, which will be released on October 25.
Say no to daftness

The story of her upcoming film Do Patti revolves around the concept of betrayal and lies. Taking a note from the storyline, as per a report by News18, a journalist asked Kajol if she has dealt with betrayal in life. And that didn’t go down well with her.

Kajol evaded the query in her own straightforward way.

“Don’t be daft. I am not going to share an anecdote. It is too personal. If it is a betrayal, it is too personal. Obviously I will not (share the details),” Kajol said.

At the event, she was joined by her co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. After responding to the query, Kajol looked at her co-stars and questioned if they wanted to share any personal incident of betrayal. They also refused to share.

“We cannot share anecdotes on this topic. But we can tell you that betrayal is something that everyone experiences. If we’ve grown up as an adult, you feel it as a child sometimes, you feel it as a teenager, you will feel it as an adult and at some point in your life for sure. Otherwise, you haven’t lived life at all or you’ve been under a tree somewhere. Yes, we’ve all felt betrayal and I think we’ve portrayed it nicely also in the film,” Kajol added.

Joining in, Kriti asked the journalist if he had faced betrayal. To which, the journalist said that he would share the details but personally.

About the film

The story is set in the fictitious town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) gets trapped in a series of unsettling events around the lives of Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). The twist in the tale comes with the entry of Saumya’s supposed evil twin sister, Shailee.

Described as a “captivating mystery thriller”, the film will be released on October 25. It is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

