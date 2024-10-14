Do Patti trailer: Kajol tackles Kriti Sanon’s twin trouble in a web of deceit. Watch

Trailer out

The trailer introduces Kajol as a fierce police officer out to solve a case, while Kriti ventures into uncharted territory with her debut in the mystery thriller genre. Adding to the intrigue, Kriti portrays dual characters - the enigmatic Saumya Sood and the captivating Shailee - setting the stage for a mind game.

The twisted tale unfolds in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) finds herself drawn to a series of unsettling events involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). Things take a dangerous turn when Saumya’s twin sister, Shailee, arrives at the hill station.

The trailer begins with Kajol interrogating Shaheer Sheikh’s character, Dhruv Sood. It goes on to weave a story of deceit and innocence. The narrative shifts to Saumya and Dhruv’s intense romance, which is interrupted by the arrival of Saumya’s twin sister, who tries to seduce Dhruv.

The clip also shows Dhruv behind bars for attempting to kill one of the twins. And Kajol is on a mission to unravel this mystery. The trailer reflects the film will explore themes such as sibling rivalry, mental health and respecting boundaries.

Kriti super excited

Talking about her excitement, Kriti said in a statement, “Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it.”

Adding to it, Kajol shared, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding”.

About Do Patti

The film, which will be released on Netflix, is being described as a “captivating mystery thriller”. Set in the hills of north India, the film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

the digital project marks the foray of Kriti into film production with her Kathha Pictures. She is producing the film with writer Kanika Dhillon's newly launched banner Blue Butterfly Films. It is Kriti’s second collaboration with Kajol after Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale, which failed at the box office.