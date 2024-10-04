Kriti Sanon ‘kharab' in Do Patti's Raanjhan; fans call it food for ‘fetish dogs’, laud Shaheer Sheikh's debut role

The first track from the anticipated OTT film Do Patti, titled Raanjhan, was unveiled today. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon with supporting performances from Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi. Do Patti is set to premiere on OTT platforms on October 25. This Indian drama-thriller follows the lives of twin sisters who harbour dark secrets, and a relentless police inspector determined to unravel the truth behind an attempted murder. Set against the backdrop of the fictional Devipur in Uttarakhand, the plot weaves through a labyrinth of love, betrayal and revenge, creating a captivating mix of intrigue and drama. Fans remain unimpressed by Kriti Sanon's sub-par performance

What fans have to say

As for the song, Raanjhan tries to capture the emotional arcs of the characters (Kriti and Kriti 2.0), weakly highlighting the complexities of their relationships. Kriti Sanon portrays two sides of the same coin, a role that feels overdone circa Akshay Kumar in 8x10 Tasveer (2009) or the Hollywood film Separated by Murder (1993), a gripping tale of twin sisters who conspire to murder one of their husbands in a quest for wealth. While excitement is building among fans, some have raised eyebrows at the National Award-winning Kriti's choice to take on roles that some perceive as beneath her talent.

“IN LAST YEAR, Kriti has definitely worked on PR to come off as a sexier woman, often manifesting in her skimpy clothes and occasional arms-up poses to gather fetish dogs,” said one. “Kriti doing Deepika from Cocktail and not even as well,” said another, not too far from the mark. “So typical.. and stale af,” said one particularly unimpressed netizen. “Ew brother ew. Also, why does every heartbreak be the same dancing in the club and drinking alcohol,” said another. “Kya tatti hai yaar ye. Bc 10 saal tak bollywood ko sirf professional artist ‘actors’ hire krne chahiye. Ye toh bhai bohot kharab halat ho chuki hai poore filmmaking artform ki,” was another expressed sentiment.

But while the criticism directed at Kriti Sanon grew, many fans expressed their enthusiasm for seeing Shaheer on screen, lauding the pair's chemistry. Netizens were extremely hyped to see the TV actor finally make his movie debut with Kriti — the actor has previously been popular amongst households through his roles in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Best of Luck Nikki. “Omgggg shaheer. I’ve waited for this day since so longggggg. I AM ROOTING FOR YOU. I love youuuuuu 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 he’s gonna kill it in this movie. The chemistry is SOOOO electrifying here. They look HOTTT 😮‍💨,” said an excited fan.

While Kriti's choices have drawn scepticism, the enthusiasm surrounding Shaheer's debut underscores the excitement for this drama-thriller. With its rich narrative of secrets and intrigue, Do Patti promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats — even if it might just need a re-cast.