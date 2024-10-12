Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Pujo looks in traditional Bengali sarees for Sindoor Khela are all about festive glam. Watch

Cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji dazzled at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, celebrating the occasion of Dashami in style. This year, the duo has joined forces to host the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu, Mumbai. Since the festivities kicked off, their stunning saree looks have been the talk of the fashion town. In recent videos circulating online, both actresses can be seen enjoying the Bengali Hindu tradition of Sindoor Khela while donning beautiful traditional sarees. Scroll down to know more about their ethnic looks. (Also read: Rani Mukerji shines in golden saree while Ranbir Kapoor keeps it cool and casual at Durga Puja celebrations. Watch ) Kajol and Rani Mukerji celebrated Dashami in style at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.(Instagram)

Kajol stuns in classic white and red saree

Kajol looked absolutely radiant in a stunning Bengali saree that showcased the classic combination of white and red. This beautiful six-yard ensemble featured luxurious off-white silk fabric adorned with vibrant red borders, which she draped elegantly, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully from her shoulders. Paired with a matching red blouse, she truly embraced the essence of traditional Bengali aesthetics. To elevate her look, Kajol accessorised with a pair of statement earrings that added a touch of glam and golden stacked bangles adorned her wrist.

Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of bright red lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in the side partition, she perfectly finished off her ethnic look.

Rani Mukerji rocks stunning Bengali drape

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji looked equally glamorous in a beige saree adorned with golden polka dots and intricate borders. She draped the saree in a traditional Bengali style, with the pallu elegantly falling in front. Teamed with a vibrant red blouse, her six yards truly radiated festive charm. To complete her stunning look, Rani accessorised with exquisite temple jewellery, including an opulent gold necklace, a delicate mangalsutra, matching earrings and beautiful bangles on her wrist. With glam makeup and her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun and adorned with roses, she finished off her look perfectly.