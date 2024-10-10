Rani Mukerji shines in golden saree while Ranbir Kapoor keeps it cool and casual at Durga Puja celebrations. Watch
At Durga Puja in Mumbai, Rani Mukerji shone in a golden saree and striking jewellery, while Ranbir Kapoor maintained a minimalistic style with a grey jacket.
Mumbai is buzzing with Bengali fervour as Durga Puja pandals hosted by Bollywood's elite pop up across the city. Rani Mukerji, a regular at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, was spotted on Thursday sharing a heartwarming moment with Ranbir Kapoor. In the pictures surfacing online, Rani looks radiant in a golden saree, while Ranbir keeps it simple in a casual outfit. If you're seeking some festive fashion inspiration, these stars' stylish looks are definitely worth bookmarking. Scroll down to take notes! (Also read: Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's traditional saree looks for Durga Puja celebrations will inspire your next ethnic outfit )
Rani Mukerji stuns in golden saree
Rani Mukerji exuded timeless elegance as she donned a traditional saree in a beautiful golden shade for Durga Puja. Her six yards, adorned with intricate zari hand embroidery and rich golden borders, radiates royal elegance. She paired it with a matching half-sleeved blouse featuring a scoop neckline, perfectly complementing the saree's grandeur. Rani draped it in a traditional style, allowing the pallu to gracefully cascade over her shoulder.
She accessorised her regal look with opulent jewellery, including a temple gold necklace, matching statement earrings and stacked bangles adorning her wrists. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a shade of mauve lipstick. To top it off, her lush hair was styled neatly in a bun, and a striking green bindi on her forehead added the perfect traditional touch, rounding off her elegant ethnic look.
Ranbir Kapoor rocks a casual look
On the other hand, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor kept things minimal yet stylish in a casual look. He wore a grey jacket with elbow-length sleeves and a front zipper, pairing it with white straight-fit white pants. With his perfectly groomed beard, gelled hair, and charming smile, Ranbir is sure to win hearts with his understated yet dashing style.
