Rani Mukerji shines in golden saree while Ranbir Kapoor keeps it cool and casual at Durga Puja celebrations. Watch

Mumbai is buzzing with Bengali fervour as Durga Puja pandals hosted by Bollywood's elite pop up across the city. Rani Mukerji, a regular at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, was spotted on Thursday sharing a heartwarming moment with Ranbir Kapoor. In the pictures surfacing online, Rani looks radiant in a golden saree, while Ranbir keeps it simple in a casual outfit. If you're seeking some festive fashion inspiration, these stars' stylish looks are definitely worth bookmarking. Scroll down to take notes! (Also read: Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's traditional saree looks for Durga Puja celebrations will inspire your next ethnic outfit ) Rani Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor shine at Durga Puja in stylish festive looks(Instagram)

Rani Mukerji stuns in golden saree

Rani Mukerji exuded timeless elegance as she donned a traditional saree in a beautiful golden shade for Durga Puja. Her six yards, adorned with intricate zari hand embroidery and rich golden borders, radiates royal elegance. She paired it with a matching half-sleeved blouse featuring a scoop neckline, perfectly complementing the saree's grandeur. Rani draped it in a traditional style, allowing the pallu to gracefully cascade over her shoulder.

She accessorised her regal look with opulent jewellery, including a temple gold necklace, matching statement earrings and stacked bangles adorning her wrists. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a shade of mauve lipstick. To top it off, her lush hair was styled neatly in a bun, and a striking green bindi on her forehead added the perfect traditional touch, rounding off her elegant ethnic look.

Ranbir Kapoor rocks a casual look

On the other hand, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor kept things minimal yet stylish in a casual look. He wore a grey jacket with elbow-length sleeves and a front zipper, pairing it with white straight-fit white pants. With his perfectly groomed beard, gelled hair, and charming smile, Ranbir is sure to win hearts with his understated yet dashing style.