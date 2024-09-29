Internet calls Rani Mukerji headmistress as she attends IIFA 2024 in grey satin saree and coiffed retro hairdo

Rani Mukerji attended the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards last night in Abu Dhabi. The actor won the Best Actress Award for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She arrived at the event in a grey satin Sabyasachi saree and a matching blouse, styled with a coiffed retro-inspired hairdo that got mixed reactions from fans. Rabi Mukerji attends the IIFA Awards.

Internet calls Rani Mukerji's IIFA look ‘headmistress core’

Internet sensation Diet Sabya shared Rani Mukerji's video from the IIFA Awards on Instagram with a comment from one of their followers. The netizen called Rani's look ‘headmistress core’. Meanwhile, one user wrote, ‘What’s with the hairstyle? It makes her look older.’ “She always looks elegant, but this doesn't work,” another netizen commented.

Rani Mukerji in the satin: Hit or miss

While Rani Mukerji has given us many stunning moments in the nine yards, this grey satin Sabyasachi saree look doesn't work for her. From the simple silhouette to the boring hairstyle to complement the outfit, the traditional look doesn't say red carpet-worthy. So, for us, this look is a miss.

Decoding the red carpet look

The satin Sabyasachi saree features a contrasting white lace-embroidered border. Rani draped the nine yards in traditional style, with pleats on the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder elegantly in a floor-grazing length. The actor paired the drape with a matching silk blouse featuring white polka dot borders, round neckline, and half-length sleeves.

Rani accessorised the ensemble with dainty pearl earrings, a pearl choker necklace, statement rings, bracelets, a hairpin, and stilettos. She also carried a Chanel clutch with the ensemble. Lastly, a side-parted coiffed retro bun, rouge cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, and darkened brows rounded off the glam.