Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's traditional saree looks for Durga Puja celebrations will inspire your next ethnic outfit

As Durga Puja kicks off, Bollywood celebrities are joining the rest of the nation in celebrating the festive spirit. Kajol has been hosting the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Juhu for many years, drawing in a host of stars each time, and this year was no different. Jaya Bachchan met Kajol at a vibrant Durga pandal in Mumbai, and several videos and pictures shared online capture their heartwarming moments together. Kajol and Jaya Bachchan dazzle at Durga Puja festivities with stunning ethnic looks.(Instagram)

However, what truly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts was their stunning ethnic looks, beautifully embracing the six yards of grace. Let's decode their glam outfits and take some fashion notes for our festive wardrobe. (Also read: Rani Mukerji catches up with Kajol during Durga Puja festivities, join in for aarti. Watch )

Decoding Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's saree looks

Kajol looked stunning in a beautiful blush pink saree featuring an enchanting digital floral print in vibrant shades of yellow and green. The orange shimmer borders added a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Draping the six yards traditionally, she let the pallu gracefully fall from her shoulder. Styled with a matching sleeveless blouse, her ethnic look was completed perfectly. She accessorised with a silver necklace adorned with red rubies, along with golden bangles and a ring on her finger.

Kajol completed her makeup look with dark-winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of maroon lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a bun, and she added a traditional touch with a small red bindi on her forehead, perfectly finishing off her Pujo look.

Jaya Bachchan's saree showcased a beautiful combination of bright yellow and pink, complemented by golden border detailing. She styled her look with a matching yellow blouse, a potli bag, gold bangles, and stud earrings. With minimal makeup and her grey tresses styled in a half-clutched hairstyle, she looked elegant as always.

Other details

This year, Kajol and Rani are co-hosting the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu. Along with Jaya, several other celebrities were seen at the pandal, including Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, Tanisha Mukerji, and Sharvari.