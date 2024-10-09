Rani Mukerji catches up with Kajol during Durga Puja festivities, join in for aarti. Watch

Cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol were all smiles as they met to take part in Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars were spotted chatting, greeting their close family and friends and posing for pictures inside the pandal on Wednesday evening. (Also read: Kajol's birthday post for mom Tanuja: 'Happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful Goddess') Rani Mukerji and Kajol looked gorgeous in sarees at the puja pandal.

Kajol and Rani offer prayers during Durga Puja

At one instance captured and shared by a paparazzo channel on Instagram, Kajol and Rani were seen standing in front of the durga idol. As the aarti began with the beats of dhak, the two actors clapped along. Rani opted for a blue, printed silk saree whereas Kajol looked radiant in a yellow saree with minimal makeup.

In another video, Kajol was seen with sister Tanishaa Mukerji as they greeted Rani and posed for pictures. Kajol was also seen seeking blessings in another video whereas Rani stood beside her in front of the priests with folded hands. Every year, the two actors celebrate Durga Puja in Mumbai with pomp and splendor.

More details

Rani recently attended the IIFA awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, where she won the Best Actress award for her performance in last year's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She was seen on stage with Shah Rukh Khan- who won Best Actor for Jawan, and filmmaker Karan Johar. She dedicated her award to mothers around the world.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kajol's next- Do Patti. Shashanka Chaturvedi's thriller also stars Kriti Sanon and releases on Netflix on October 25. Do Patti is the maiden production of Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon's newly-launched banners Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Sanon after Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale.