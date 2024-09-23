Kajol's birthday post for mom Tanuja: 'Happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful Goddess'

On September 23, Tanuja turned 81, and daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji sent her the sweetest birthday wishes. The sisters took to Instagram to share a joint birthday post for their 'evergreen, crazy, beautiful' mom. They said she might be turning 81, but she is ‘18 forever’. Also read: Inside Kajol's intimate celebration with Ajay Devgn, mom Tanuja Tanuja's birthday was made special by daughter's Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji's sweet post for their mother.

'Gorgeous as ever' Tanuja's birthday celebration

Even Tanuja's beautiful birthday cake featured a black-and-white photo from her early days as an actor with the message 'gorgeous as ever'. The post also featured a recent picture of Tanuja with daughters Kajol and Tanishaa. All three wore traditional Indian looks in the undated photo.

‘Love you to the moon and back momma’

As they wished Tanuja, Kajol and Tanishaa wrote in their joint Instagram caption, "If birthdays were flowers we would have flooded the table... happy happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful Goddess! Love you to the moon and back momma (pink heart emojis)." They added the hashtags 'happy birthday mom' and 'eighteen forever' to their caption.

A fan commented on the birthday post, "More beautiful every day." Another said, "Happy birthday to your beautiful mother." A third said, "A very happy Birthday to gorgeous Tanuja ji."

Kajol's Daughters Day post

On Sunday, a day before her mother's birthday, Kajol had shared a Daughters Day post on Instagram. She shared a photo featuring herself and her sister with their mom along with a throwback photo of daughter Nysa Devgan with her grandmother Tanuja.

Check out her post:

She wrote in her caption, "Happy daughters day to all these gorgeous girls .. and off course my diva, and to all those I know and those I don’t .. we don’t need a day to celebrate that we are daughters but it sure feels good.. and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways."

Kajol was last seen in the web series The Trial. She will soon be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti.