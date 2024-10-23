‘Copy kiya re’: Kriti Sanon trolled for copying Aishwarya Rai’s Crazy Kiya Re moves in Do Patti song Akhiyaan De Kol

In her upcoming film Do Patti, actor Kriti Sanon will be playing a double role for the first time ever. On one side we will see her as the sweet and simple Saumya, whereas on the other hand she will portray Saumya’s sexy, fun loving, boyfriend-snatching twin Shailee. Kajol will join her as a cop while TV star Shaheer Sheikh will make his Bollywood debut with this romantic thriller. Well, last week makers dropped a new song from Do Patti, titled Akhiyaan De Kol, where Kriti turned up the hotness meter in what looks like a red latex catsuit. She looks fine, but is now being accused of copying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Kriti Sanon's hook-step on Do Patti song is being compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's moves on the iconic Crazy Kiya Re

Several netizens have found similarities between Kriti’s hook-step and Aishwarya’s iconic moves as Sunheri on the chartbuster hit track Crazy Kiya Re from Dhoom 2 (2006). The crazy choreography as well as Aishwarya’s stylish outfits and killer physique from the track are still fresh in our minds. Till date, it remains one of the coolest music videos in the actor’s mind-blowing filmography. Her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan was like the perfect cherry on top. How can anybody top that? Well, netizens aren’t too happy with Kriti’s version and are now trolling her, the choreography and even the song.

In the comment section of one such post which calls Kriti and Aishwarya’s dance moves ‘same same but different’, one social media user claimed, “Copied a Pakistani song and copied ashwariya's dance. Khud kiya kuya??🤡,” whereas another nasty comment read: “When Aishwarya orders from Shein 😂.” Another internet user joked, “Crazy nhi copy Kiya re😂😂😂😂,” while a fan opined: “She is ruining her own career by coping Aishwarya.”

Netizens react to Kriti Sanon's moves on Do Patti song

Some even took direct digs at Kriti. For instance, one comment read: “Ye kriti ki ek bhi picture chalti to h na apne aap ko aish samjhti h,” while another netizen stated: “That hair flip is cringe 😬.”

Well, Do Patti is all set to release on OTT this Friday. Are you looking forward to Kriti’s double trouble that cop Kajol will be dealing with on October 25?