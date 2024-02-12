Shilpa Rao performs at Shahpur Jat festival, makes Delhiites dance to her tune

Delhiites’ couldn’t hold themselves back from letting loose when singer Shilpa Rao took the stage to perform at the Shahpur Jat Winter Festival. “Dilli, I love you,” she exclaimed on Sunday night to an audience that comprised not only the concert-going youngsters, but the entire neighbourhood including families. Everyone came together to witness Rao belt out her popular chartbusters, as part of the three-day fest organised by Delhi Tourism. Bollywood playback singer Shilpa Rao performed in Delhi on Sunday.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The enthusiasm of the audience was so high that as soon as the singer appeared on stage, the crowd began chanting Besharam Rang. Seeing this, Rao said, “Abhi toh party karni hi hai!”

Shilpa Rao enthralled Delhiites at the Shahpur Jat Winter Festival, organised by Delhi Tourism.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Not letting anyone feel left out, she went right up to the front row urging those sitting to get up and groove. “Aap sab baithe hue bilkul ache nahi lag rahe... Jo maza live mein hai, wo phones mein nahi. Dilli needs to jump with me,” she said and went on to confess her love for the Capital: “I’m not from Delhi but have so much love for this place that all my band members are from here.”

From Subhanallah (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013) to Chaleya (Jawan, 2023), Rao sung numerous love ballads and then shifted gears for the sake of singles in the house. She said, “If you don’t have Valentine’s dates, don’t worry because we are in the mood for a ghazal.” Imagine what next? Rao sang Besharam Rang (Pathaan, 2023) in ghazal-style!

