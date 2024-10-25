Do Patti on OTT: Netizens call Kajol and Kriti Sanon’s thriller ‘phenomenal’; Shaheer Sheikh gets special mention

Every time Ajay Devgn arrived on the screen as badass cop Bajirao Singham, he managed to blow fans away. But when it was announced that his actor wife Kajol is going to play the role of a police officer for the first time ever, audiences knew they were in for a treat. We are talking about Kajol and Kriti Sanon’s much awaited romantic thriller Do Patti, which arrived on the digital platform today. The film is special for many reasons— it marks Kajol’s first as a cop, Kriti’s first double role as well as first project as a producer, and Shaheer Sheikh’s Bollywood debut. Well, netizens’ verdict of Do Patti is now out and the film has emerged as a winner. Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh’s Do Patti arrived on OTT today

Kriti has been lauded by all for playing two characters as different as chalk and cheese convincingly, whereas Kajol has been called ‘fierce and fearless’. One satisfied movie lover tweeted: “Just finished watching #DoPatti ! This movie is so so good ! #KritiSanon nailed it as saumya and shailee. Kajol was great. The message of this film is so so important. Please do watch it. It should reach the audience. Could’ve released in the theatres, it’s phenomenal 👏🏻,” whereas another Twitter review of Do Patti read: “#DoPatti is #KritiSanon epic show if talent. Kriti joins the league of actors who played double role in the most sincere way possible, the two characters feel different and are like Chalk and cheese. Also #Kajol proves why she is considered one of the best actress in Bollywood.”

That’s not all! Shaheer also got a special mention by several fans. For instance, one netizen tweeted: “From the perfect husband to the most hated husband, What a journey. The more I love Shaheer, the more I hate Dhruv Sood. I can't believe that he played the role . I was so into it that I forgot it was Shaheer who played the Dhruv's role.”

Well, these Twitter reactions promise a rollercoaster ride which is definitely worth your weekend. Happy binge-watching!