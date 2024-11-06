Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Who is winning US presidential election right now?

US election results 2024: Republican Donald Trump won Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, South Carolina and Florida in Tuesday's US presidential election 2024, while Democrat Kamala Harris captured Vermont, Massachusetts and Maryland, news agency Associated Press reported, as polls closed in the first six US states, including the critical state of Georgia. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.(AFP)

Indiana, the reliably conservative state where Republicans have held the governor's office for 20 years, gave Donald Trump its 11 electoral votes over Democrat Kamala Harris. Indiana has been favourable toward Donald Trump in his three races for the White House. In 2016, the year he won the presidency, and again in 2020, Donald Trump took 57 per cent of the Hoosier state vote. The Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST (5:30 am on Wednesday, India time)

Donald Trump won Kentucky for the third consecutive election, adding eight electoral votes to his tally. The Republican nominee for the president has won Kentucky in every election since Democrat Bill Clinton carried the Bluegrass State in 1996.

Kentucky's most powerful Republican, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, once called Trump “morally responsible” for the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. But in a remarkable turnaround, McConnell endorsed Trump's bid to return to the White House. During Trump's term, the two worked together to pass a tax cuts package and to put three conservative justices on the Supreme Court.

Full list of states won by both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Donald Trump

Arkansas Florida Indiana West Virginia Kentucky South Carolina Tennessee Oklahoma Alabama Mississippi

Kamala Harris

Illinois Delaware New Jersey Vermont Maryland Connecticut Massachusetts Rhode Island

In Vermont, Kamala Harris won the Democratic stronghold. The small state has voted in favour of Democratic candidates in the previous eight presidential elections.

Vermont governor Phil Scott, a Republican, has been a critic of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Reuters reported that Georgia is among seven battleground states likely to decide the contest's winner, with opinion polls showing the rivals neck and neck in all seven - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - going into Election Day.

Democracy and the economy ranked by far as the most important issues for voters, with around a third of respondents citing each, followed by abortion and immigration. The poll showed 73% of voters believed democracy was in jeopardy against 25% who said it was secure.

The data underscored the depth of polarization in a nation where divisions have only grown starker during a fiercely competitive race. Trump employed increasingly apocalyptic rhetoric while stoking unfounded fears that the election system cannot be trusted. Harris warned that a second Trump term would threaten the underpinnings of American democracy.

The figures represent just a slice of the tens of millions of people who voted, both before and on Election Day, and the preliminary results are subject to change during the evening as more people are surveyed.

Hours before polls closed, Trump claimed on his Truth Social site without evidence that there was "a lot of talk about massive CHEATING" in Philadelphia, echoing his false claims in 2020 that fraud had occurred in large, Democratic-dominated cities. In a subsequent post, he also asserted there was fraud in Detroit.