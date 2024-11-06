Donald Trump takes Texas; Kamala Harris wins New York's presidential contest

Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) claimed big-prize Texas in the US presidential election, while Democrat Kamala Harris won New York's presidential contest. Many of the key battleground states in the US election have yet to be called. Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump, and the US Vice President Kamala Harris of Democratic Party.(REUTERS file)

With Texas victory, Donald Trump added 40 electoral votes to his tally, while Kamala Harris picked up New York's 28 electoral votes. Donald Trump won Texas for the third consecutive election on Tuesday.

Texas gained two more electoral votes this cycle after the 2020 census. The Republican nominee for president has won Texas for nearly 50 years since Democrat Jimmy Carter carried the state in 1976.

New York has now voted for the Democrat in every presidential contest since giving Ronald Reagan the nod in his landslide 1984 election.

Former president Donald Trump has consistently struggled to gain traction in his home state, losing New York in each of his three runs for the White House.

New York's electoral vote haul is the fourth richest, after California, Texas, and Florida, but it has one fewer vote than it did four years ago due to population shifts.