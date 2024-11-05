Trump thanks Joe Rogan for endorsing him, says ‘I have some more big news’ at Pittsburgh rally

Donald Trump has thanked Joe Rogan for endorsing his presidential bid. The former president expressed his gratitude to the podcasteron stage during his rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night, October 4. Donald Trump thanks Joe Rogan for endorsing him (AP Photo/Matt Freed, AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Addressing supporters in Pennsylvania alongside Megyn Kelly, Trump shared the news of Rogan’s endorsement. This comes two weeks after the former president appeared for a three-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Wow, I have some more big news, Megyn,” Trump said. “I’m just getting this right now. So, somebody this very, very respected asked me to do his show two weeks ago, and I said, why not? And to me, it’s very big because he’s the biggest there is, I guess in that world by far.”

Trump then noted that his interview with Rogan had made him late for a Michigan rally. “And his name is Joe Rogan, and he’s never done this before. And it just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me. Thank you, Joe. That’s so nice. And he doesn’t do that. He doesn’t do that, so. And he tends to be a little bit more liberal than some of the people in this room. No, I had a lot of fun and he was amazing. And he was it was a three-hour interview. In fact, I was two hours late for a rally that we had. I had to explain that a little bit,” he said.

Joe Rogan’s endorsement

Posting anew interview he conducted with Elon Musk, Rogan offered his support to Trump. “The great and powerful@elonmusk,” he wrote on X. “If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast”.