‘Bobby stay away from...’: Donald Trump warns RFK Jr. in 'victory' speech

Donald Trump declared victory early Wednesday, leading Kamala Harris in projected Electoral College votes but still shy of the 270 needed. With key swing states like North Carolina and Pennsylvania in his column, Trump is just a few votes away from returning to the White House (at the time of writing). Addressing supporters at the West Palm Beach Convention Center, he promised, "We're going to fix everything about our country." As for the future, Trump couldn’t resist a playful yet pointed remark about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently joined his campaign. Kennedy campaign accused of being spoiler, Donald Trump favours RFK Jr. over Joe Biden(Getty Images via AFP/AP)

Donald Trump warns Kennedy to stay away from liquid gold

At his election night watch party, Republican nominee Donald Trump, who is likely to reclaim the presidency, reiterated his stance that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would not influence oil and gas policy in a future Trump administration. Jokingly, Trump said, “RFK Jr. came in and he's going to help Make America Healthy Again. He’s a great guy and really wants to do some things, and we’re going to let him do it.”

Trump then added with a playful jab, “Bobby, stay away from the liquid gold. We have more liquid gold than any country in the world. Other than that, go have a good time, Bobby.”

MAGA supporters, thrilled by Trump’s imminent victory and Harris trailing behind, couldn’t help but laugh at his playful jab. “Trump’s win, I don’t care what he says, I’m celebrating,” one supporter exclaimed. Another commented, “Good for you, RFK, you joined at the right time.” A third supporter added, “Trump’s message was genuinely hilarious.”

RFK Jr. who was running as an independent candidate suspended his presidential campaign back in August to join Team Trump. He has since been headling multiple Trump rallies all over the country.

In October, Republican nominee Donald Trump praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his commitment to health and environmental issues but made it clear that Kennedy would have no influence over oil and gas policy in a future Trump administration. Kennedy, a former Democrat and environmental lawyer, is expected to play a prominent role if Trump wins the White House, with possible oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture. However, Trump firmly emphasised that control over energy policy, particularly “liquid gold,” would remain with him.

Donald Trump declared victory in US presidential election 2024

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," Trump told supporters gathered just a short distance from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He was joined by friends, including Elon Musk, and family members such as Melania, his daughter Ivanka, his son Barron, and his other children.

"We're going to help our country heal," Trump said. "We're going to fix everything about our country.” He added, "We made history for a reason tonight," he said. "This will truly be the golden age of America."