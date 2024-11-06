Mark Cuban, Naval Ravikant congratulate Elon Musk on Donald Trump’s US election win

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 US elections after a fierce battle with Democrat Kamala Harris. Mark Cuban, a pro-Kamala Harris billionaire who became one of her most visible supporters, took to X to congratulate Trump. He also mentioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his post. Indian-origin Naval Ravikant, a prominent figure in the tech and investment world, also shared a congratulatory message. Naval Ravikant shared this AI-generated image in his congratulatory posts for Donald Trump and Elon Musk. (X/@naval)

“Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square,” Cuban wrote. “Congrats to @elonmusk as well,” he added. He concluded his X post with the hashtag - #Godspeed.

Naval Ravikant posted, “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance,” adding, “Special thanks to @elonmusk.” He further shared an animated picture showing Trump riding a squirrel while holding a sword in his hand.

Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, pumped some $120 million into backing Trump's campaign. Trump has said he will appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission.

Take a look at the posts here:

Who is Mark Cuban?

Mark Cuban first founded the video portal Broadcast.com, which he eventually sold to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. He is one of the world's wealthiest and most well-known businessmen, with a net worth of $5.7 billion (as per Forbes). He also appeared as a judge on one of the seasons of the popular ABC show Shark Tank. According to Forbes, he invested more than $22 million at that time.

Who is Naval Ravikant?

He is one of the most influential angel investors of the present time. He is also known for his profound philosophical insights on wealth, happiness, and living a meaningful life.

He appeared in the recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, popular as BeerBiceps, where he discussed some of life's biggest questions and opened up about his Indian origin. The YouTuber described Ravikant on his podcast as “a true game-changer in the world of self-growth. Naval is the man behind the mindset shifts of millions, including mine.”