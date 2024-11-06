'Let that sink in': Elon Musk turns the infamous sink moment it into a White House meme

Remember when Elon Musk decided to walk into the X headquarters, then known as Twitter, after purchasing the platform for $44 billion? The moment is viral again, but with a White House-related twist. In his latest series of posts on US Elections, the world’s richest man shared a meme, an edited version of his viral sink moment, showing him standing inside the White House. The edited image shows Elon Musk inside the White House carrying a sink. (X/@elonmusk)

Just like his original post, Musk shared this edited picture with the same caption: “Let that sink it.”

This is one of many posts the Tesla owner shared about the US election. Musk, one of the biggest supporters of Donald Trump, has been sharing various posts advocating why Americans should choose Trump as their president instead of Kamala Harris.

Elon Musk on unbanning Donald Trump’s X handle:

In 2022, Musk reinstated Trump’s banned X account by running a poll after he acquired the platform. "The people have spoken," Musk shared back in 2022, citing that 51.8% of more than 15 million X users wanted the ban lifted.

The former US president’s X handle was banned after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC, and the then-management decided that his posts about the incident glorified violence.

What did social media say?

Expectedly, the post prompted varied comments from social media users. An individual posted, “Would have been cool.” Another added, “Two legends saving America.”

A third said, “You need to do it for real on January 20th,” referring to Inauguration Day. Every four years, on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 is a Sunday), the inauguration ceremony takes place at the US Capitol building. The next presidential inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.

A fourth commented, “Thank you for buying Twitter, Elon.” A fifth quipped, “You can't make this stuff up.”

According to Reuters, in a span of three months, Musk gave around $75 million to his pro-Donald Trump spending group.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s White House meme?