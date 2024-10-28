Ambanis give cashew, badam and raisins to Reliance employees as Diwali gift. Watch

With Diwali around the corner, many Indian companies are distributing gifts to employees, offering everything from cash bonuses to sweets, nuts, and dry fruits. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has gifted its employees a box containing three packets: one each of cashew nuts, almonds and raisins, packaged in a cloth bag. Reliance employees received similar Diwali gifts last year too. (Instagram)

A software developer working with Reliance Jio Infocomm shared a video of her unboxing the gift. The white box, which reads "Deepawali Greetings" and "Shubh Deepawali" in English and Hindi, has a white potli bag containing one packet each of cashew nuts, almonds, and raisins.

The round box is accompanied by a card with a note from Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and the four young grandchildren of the family.

"Diwali gift from Jio company @client company," the Instagram user said in the caption of the viral video which has over 1.6 million views.

The video has received over 500 comments, with people reacting to the gift. While one user said that they got an air frying from their employer, another person said he got a cash bonus from his company for Diwali 2024.

Last year and the year before that too, Reliance gifted its employees a similar box in pink, containing nuts and dry fruits.

In July this year, Reliance employees received a gift box to celebrate the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Several Reliance employees took to social media to share photos and videos of the gift box they received ahead of the big fat Indian wedding. The red gift box came with gold lettering that read: “With the divine grace of our devis and devtas, we celebrate the wedding of Anant and Radhika. With best wishes, Nita and Mukesh Ambani.”

