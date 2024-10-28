Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ambanis give cashew, badam and raisins to Reliance employees as Diwali gift. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk
Oct 28, 2024 05:29 PM IST

A viral video showed the Diwali gift from Reliance. The box also contained a note from Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family.

With Diwali around the corner, many Indian companies are distributing gifts to employees, offering everything from cash bonuses to sweets, nuts, and dry fruits. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has gifted its employees a box containing three packets: one each of cashew nuts, almonds and raisins, packaged in a cloth bag.

Reliance employees received similar Diwali gifts last year too. (Instagram)
Reliance employees received similar Diwali gifts last year too. (Instagram)

A software developer working with Reliance Jio Infocomm shared a video of her unboxing the gift. The white box, which reads "Deepawali Greetings" and "Shubh Deepawali" in English and Hindi, has a white potli bag containing one packet each of cashew nuts, almonds, and raisins.

The round box is accompanied by a card with a note from Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and the four young grandchildren of the family.

"Diwali gift from Jio company @client company," the Instagram user said in the caption of the viral video which has over 1.6 million views.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 500 comments, with people reacting to the gift. While one user said that they got an air frying from their employer, another person said he got a cash bonus from his company for Diwali 2024.

Last year and the year before that too, Reliance gifted its employees a similar box in pink, containing nuts and dry fruits.

In July this year, Reliance employees received a gift box to celebrate the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Several Reliance employees took to social media to share photos and videos of the gift box they received ahead of the big fat Indian wedding. The red gift box came with gold lettering that read: “With the divine grace of our devis and devtas, we celebrate the wedding of Anant and Radhika. With best wishes, Nita and Mukesh Ambani.”

(Also Read: Ambanis give Haldiram’s aloo bhujia, sev and more to Reliance employees for Anant Ambani wedding)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //