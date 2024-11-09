Harris blew six figures on Call Her Daddy ‘flop’ set, said ‘no thanks’ to Rogan’s free ride

Vice President Kamala Harris’ team reportedly spent a hefty six-figure sum on a custom set for her appearance on Call Her Daddy, aiming to spotlight key issues like abortion rights and student debt during her brief seven-minute segment. While Harris took a more serious approach on the typically candid show, she turned down a free interview with Joe Rogan over location logistics—a missed opportunity that Trump seized, drawing a staggering 47 million views within two weeks. Kamala Harris discusses abortion rights, calls out Trump's ‘lies’ on Call Her Daddy podcast (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kamala Harris splurged a hefty amount for a failed podcast

Since Harris lost her 2024 presidential race to former President Donald Trump, who was re-elected in 2024, both people and political pundits have been searching for reasons behind her failure, despite the Democrats' stronghold on the country and Trump’s looming legal battles.

Both Harris and Trump ventured into the podcast realm to bridge the gap between young generations and their political messages. While Trump gained massive traction with various YouTube and podcast appearances alongside famous influencers, Harris appeared on Call Her Daddy. Fans pushed back, arguing the show strayed from its usual vibe, while political analysts suggested that Harris' bold attempt to connect with younger audiences may have missed the mark.

In a recent update, Gabe Kaminsky from the Washington Examiner revealed that the Harris campaign spent an eye-watering $654 million on advertisements from July 22 to November 5. Part of this expenditure included a six-figure cost for a custom set created for her Call Her Daddy interview, where host Alex Cooper traveled to Harris, and the episode was filmed in a hotel room designed to resemble the vice president's usual set.

The Harris campaign spent $1.2 billion on the 2024 race, while Trump's team spent $750 million, according to a Financial Times analysis. In total, the Harris campaign, raised over $2.3 billion, while Trump’s campaign and related PACs raised $1.8 billion, making it the most expensive presidential race.

Kamala Harris said no to free Joe Rogan podcast

Taking advice from his youngest son, Barron, Donald Trump tapped into the world of influential podcasters to connect with Gen Z and millennials—and it seems to have paid off. His popularity surged, especially after Joe Rogan, the king of Spotify with millions of followers, endorsed him following a record-breaking episode.

Rogan also extended the same offer to Vice President Kamala Harris, but she turned it down, preferring Rogan to travel to her rather than heading to his studio in Austin, Texas. Trump, however, accepted the invite, and within two weeks, his Joe Rogan Experience episode racked up a staggering 47 million views.

On the other hand, it was reported that Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy lost thousands of followers after her interview with Kamala Harris, as fans accused her of promoting Democratic propaganda, while others expressed frustration with political content on the show.