NASA rushes to help Sunita Williams regain pounds after shocking weight loss: ‘I gasped…’

NASA is closely monitoring the health of astronaut Sunita Williams, who has undergone a dramatic weight loss during her extended stay with fellow astronaut Buth Wilmore at the International Space Station. Recent images have highlighted her gaunt appearance, raising concerns about the physical toll of prolonged space travel. Originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, technical difficulties with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft have extended Williams's stay to over 150 days. Shocking images showing a hollow-cheeked Sunita Williams have surfaced from onboard the International Space Station (ISS).(X/@thinking_panda)

NASA responds to Sunita Williams’ health concern

Williams, who has often described space as her second home and expressed no concerns about the extended stay after the Boeing Starliner made a solo return, is now showing signs of massive weight loss. NASA officials, who are closely involved with the mission, have noted her concerning condition, describing her as having "lost a lot of weight" with sunken cheeks.

“She’s become skin and bones,” said a NASA employee familiar with the situation. “It's a priority now to stabilise her weight and hopefully reverse this drastic change,” they added, according to the Post.

“I gasped out loud when I saw the last picture,” the employee said.”And it’s something we’re talking about, but not something we’re obsessing about. It’s a real concern and everyone is taking it seriously.”

How Suni Williams’ lost her weight?

Williams started her space trip weighing about 140 lbs. But as the trip went on, she struggled to meet the high-calorie intake required to maintain her weight. “They have to eat about 3,500 to 4,000 calories per day, just to maintain their current weight,” the employee said according to the outlet. “And when you start falling behind, your weight drops fast.”

The worker further stated how the problem gets worse because astronauts have to work out for more than two hours every day to keep their muscles and bones strong in space, which uses up extra calories. NASA doctors began addressing Williams’ weight loss about a month ago, even before concerns were raised by viral photos. NASA doctors began addressing Williams’ weight loss about a month ago, even before concerns were raised by viral photos. Studies indicate that female astronauts, in particular, experience muscle loss more quickly than their male counterparts due to changes in metabolism during space travel.

Following initial concerns highlighted by a doctor, who noted that Williams appeared to show “the natural stresses of living at a very high altitude, even in a pressurised cabin for extended periods,” a NASA spokesperson responded with reassurance.

“All NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station undergo routine medical evaluations,” the spokesperson stated. “They have dedicated flight surgeons monitoring them and are in good health.”