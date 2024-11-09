Laverne Cox considers leaving US after Trump’s victory, fears ‘hoarding’ Estrogen: ‘I’m Scared…’

Laverne Cox shared her deep concerns about the future of the LGBTQ+ community under the newly elected Trump’s second presidency. Speaking to Variety after the former president defeated his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, she revealed how she broke down in tears as the election results became clearer. Laverne Cox made heads turn at the after-party in a Mugler black gown featuring full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, an under-bust revealing cropped hem, side cut-outs on the waist, a form-fitted skirt, floor-length hem, and see-through attachments on the hips. (REUTERS)

Amid growing anti-trans rhetoric, Cox and several friends are considering leaving the U.S. for safer options, researching cities in Europe and the Caribbean. She likened the current climate to pre-Nazi Germany, where a flourishing queer community was targeted as political winds shifted.

Laverne Cox on possibly leaving the US after Trump win

The transgender actress, who previously believed that a victory for Kamala Harris would have safeguarded the entire community due to her staunchly pro-LGBTQQT stance in stark contrast to the stance of Trump-Vance, now holds the opinion that this alignment is not a mere coincidence. Speaking to Variety she insisted that the surge in attacks on LGBTQQT individuals, with a particular focus on transgender individuals, coincides with an orchestrated assault on reproductive rights.

“I’m scared, and I’m particularly scared because I’m a public figure. I feel like I could be targeted,” she said. Cox added how Trump’s campaign “spent close to $100 million on anti-trans ads.” “It’s deeply concerning,” she continued. She then went on to discuss how, with some friends, she is researching various European cities for a possible move, a place where it is a haven for trans people. “We're doing research on different cities in Europe and in the Caribbean.”

Laverne Cox on ‘hoarding’ estrogen

Cox voiced her concerns regarding the potential scarcity of hormone replacement therapy (HRT). She pointed out that numerous trans individuals, herself included, depend on HRT not only for their transition but also for their overall health. Stopping HRT could result in severe health complications, such as hot flashes.

She expressed concern about the future availability of HRT, especially considering the increasing demand and potential supply chain disruptions. “But, yeah, I’m gonna hoard a bunch of estrogen. It’s a little trickier for trans men because testosterone is a controlled substance. But there are resources online,” she added.

Who is Laverne Cox?

Cox is an American actress and LGBT advocate who gained prominence as Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. For her role, she became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy.

During the interview, the host questioned Cox about how the current climate might discourage trans and queer creatives from sharing their stories. “They wonder if these artists will feel pressured to tone down their work or avoid topics that are too explicitly trans or queer, fearing rejection or lack of interest.”

Cox acknowledged these concerns and shared her personal experience of pitching trans-centric stories that were not picked up. She highlighted the incredible talent within the trans community and the importance of sharing their stories. However, she also pointed out the harsh reality of the entertainment industry, where financial stability is a major concern.